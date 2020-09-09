This class is about consciously choosing to be kind to yourself. Begin by choosing a mantra and start to shift your consciousness to a more kind and compassionate state. Move through Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar) and a core-activating, hip-opening flow, while weaving your mantra throughout your practice. Release your hamstrings with Half Monkey Pose (Ardha Hanumanasana), then settle into a deep hip-opening Half Pigeon Pose (Ardha Kapotasana). Get clear on radical self-care practices, then finish with a deeply nourishing Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani) Savasana.