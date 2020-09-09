Wind down from a busy work day and transition into a restful and relaxing evening. Starting lying down with deep, freeing exhales, begin to let go of the day and any stress that may have come with it. Tap into the physical experience of the body as you moving through a nurturing flow of hip circles, gentle reclined twists, and Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana). Transition to tabletop to move with the breath in cycles of Cat/Cow (Marjaryasana/Bitilasana) and a soft knees-down flow while observing any buzzing energy or sensations resonating from the day.

Continue to flow through Standing Forward Folds (Uttanasana), Low Lunges (Anjaneyasana), Half Monkey Pose (Ardha Hanumanasana), Low Twists (Parivrtta Anjaneyasana), and Child's Pose (Balasana) while connecting and releasing through the breath. Finish by creating space in the hips with Half Pigeon Pose (Ardha Kapotasana) and opening the heart with a modified backbend and Reverse Plank Pose (Purvottanasana). Twist it out once more before relaxing the nervous system with a restorative Legs Up the Wall Pose (Viparita Karani) to help you find gratitude for all of the hard work that you've done throughout the day and rest in complete tranquility.

For this class, you will need to have a wall close by. A blanket, two blocks, and a strap (or homemade substitutes) are optional for additional length and support.