Leave behind the baggage of the past as you get ready to be ushered into a new chapter and phase of life with Rachel in this beautifully steady practice.

Begin lying down in Reclined Bound Angle (Supta Baddha Konasana) or any other comfortable position so that you can settle, connect with your breath, and align with where you are in this present moment. Make your way to a seated position to create a bit of space in the neck, shoulders, upper back, and wrists, then stretch out the side body with Seated Side Bends (Parsva Sukhasana).

Transition to Tabletop (Bharmanasana) to gently stretch out the calf muscles, then find steadiness and strength in Plank Pose (Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana) and Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana). Surrender and breathe through Forward Folds (Uttanasana) and Halfway Lifts (Ardha Uttanasana), then balance and center yourself through Low Lunges (Anjaneyasana), High Crescent Lunges (Ashta Chandrasana), and Garland Pose (Malasana).

Flow through a Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II), Peaceful/Reverse Warrior (Viparita Virabhadrasana), Standing Wide Legged Forward Fold (Prasarita Padottanasana), and Pyramid Pose (Parsvottanasana) sequence, then let yourself rest in Child's Pose (Balasana). Continue with some deep hip-opening in Frog Pose (Mandukasana) to help you release what you're holding onto and invite space into where it's needed. Rest once more in Child's Pose before lying down on your back for Supine Abdominal Twists (Jathara Parivartanasana), and finally Corpse Pose (Savasana). Take as much time as you'd like in Savasana as it completes the class.

Journaling Prompts

What do I need to fully show up for myself today?

When does self-care become challenging for me?

Activity of the Day

Nature Walk

Step outside, breathe in the fresh air, and embark on a nature walk. Tune into the whispers of nature, take up space, and find your favorite spot to connect with the earth.

Find the full version of this Healing Hour here.