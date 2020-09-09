Leave behind the baggage of the past as you get ready to be ushered into a new chapter and phase of life with Rachel in this beautifully steady practice.

Before getting started, feel free to set up your sacred altar space using the four elements of the earth and whatever items are special to you.

Begin lying down in Reclined Bound Angle (Supta Baddha Konasana) or any other comfortable position so that you can settle, connect with your breath, and align with where you are in this present moment. Make your way to a seated position to create a bit of space in the neck, shoulders, upper back, and wrists, then stretch out the side body with Seated Side Bends (Parsva Sukhasana).

Transition to Tabletop (Bharmanasana) to gently stretch out the calf muscles, then find steadiness and strength in Plank Pose (Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana) and Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana). Surrender and breathe through Forward Folds (Uttanasana) and Halfway Lifts (Ardha Uttanasana), then balance and center yourself through Low Lunges (Anjaneyasana), High Crescent Lunges (Ashta Chandrasana), and Garland Pose (Malasana).

Flow through a Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II), Peaceful/Reverse Warrior (Viparita Virabhadrasana), Standing Wide Legged Forward Fold (Prasarita Padottanasana), and Pyramid Pose (Parsvottanasana) sequence, then let yourself rest in Child's Pose (Balasana). Continue with some deep hip-opening in Frog Pose (Mandukasana) to help you release what you're holding onto and invite space into where it's needed. Rest once more in Child's Pose before lying down on your back for Supine Abdominal Twists (Jathara Parivartanasana), and finally Corpse Pose (Savasana).

This practice closes with a moment to connect to the loving wisdom of our oracle spirit card, and to the deep wisdom you carry within you to create space and let go of whatever it is you are ready to release.

Journaling Prompt:

“The baggage I am ready to release is...”

Oracle card deck: The Wild Unknown Animal Spirit by Kim Krans

