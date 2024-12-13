ASTROLOGY

Winter Solstice Ritual and the Shift to Capricorn Season

The last full week of Sagittarius season is filled with holiday cheer and energetic transitions, setting the stage for clarity and renewal.

Mercury stations direct on December 15, marking the end of its retrograde and paving the way for smoother communication, decision-making, and travel as we approach the Winter Solstice on December 21.

As Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius, the themes of reflection and recalibration from the retrograde begin to lift. The fog clears, and forward movement becomes possible, especially in areas related to learning, communication, and big-picture planning. While the post-retrograde shadow phase still lingers, it’s an excellent time to revisit plans, finalize decisions, or initiate actions that had been delayed.

Use this energy to align with Sagittarius’s expansive qualities: Where can you embrace optimism and curiosity? How can you act with wisdom gained during the retrograde period?

The waning days of Sagittarius season encourage you to reflect on the expansive energy of the past month. This is a time to integrate the lessons learned and begin grounding yourself for Capricorn season’s structured, practical influence. The moon’s movements midweek add a nurturing touch, urging emotional preparation for the Winter Solstice.

On December 21, the Winter Solstice ushers in Capricorn season, symbolizing the Sun’s rebirth and the gradual return of light.

This sacred time invites both reflection on the year behind us and intention-setting for the year ahead. Capricorn’s grounded energy supports focus, discipline, and the creation of long-term plans that align with your goals.

Ask yourself: What structures can I build to support my growth in the coming year? How can I balance reflection with action as the light returns?

Winter Solstice Ritual: Welcoming Light and Renewal

Find a quiet space where you feel calm and grounded. Arrange the candle, bowl of water, and greenery around you.

In your journal, write down what you’re grateful for this past year and what you’re ready to release.

As you light the candle, say: "As the light returns, I welcome clarity, abundance, and renewal. I honor the lessons of the past and step into the future with intention."

Dip your fingers into the saltwater and sprinkle it over the greenery. Envision the water cleansing and purifying your space, releasing old energy.

On a fresh page, write three intentions for 2025. Focus on goals that feel aligned with Capricorn’s grounded energy, like stability, growth, and resilience.

Sit quietly, reflecting on the return of the light and the opportunities ahead. When ready, blow out the candle and keep your greenery as a symbol of renewal and growth.

This ritual honors the solstice’s themes of rebirth and grounding, helping you transition gracefully into the new season and year.

Don't forget to join us for our annual New Year's Intention Setting Practice with Rachel Brathen on December 28th! Step into the New Year with clear intentions in the four main areas of life; home, mind, body, and soul.