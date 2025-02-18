ASTROLOGY

Welcome Pisces Season!

The Sun moves into Pisces and with it, the water element flows into our lives.

There are now five planets in the deeply spiritual and intuitive sign of the fish, signaling a powerful moment to reflect as we near the end of the zodiac year. This is a time to look inward and contemplate the lessons learned from each season, as we prepare to close the cycle of the zodiac wheel.

The Sun, Mercury, Saturn, Neptune, and the North Node are all gathered in the compassionate waters of Pisces, but not all planets thrive in this boundless, mutable energy. Some planets are more comfortable in Pisces than others, each bringing its unique flavor to this deeply transformative season.

The Sun in Pisces activates the constellation of Pisces, drawing on the mutable water element—limitless, flowing, and expansive. Pisces bridges the gap between Aquarius and Aries, creating a spiritual connection that flows from late winter into early spring, while wrapping up the zodiac cycle. This is a time to reflect on the lessons we've gathered throughout the year and absorb them before moving forward.

Mercury in Pisces can feel a bit muddied in the waters of Pisces. This planet of communication may find it harder to flow freely, but it’s a perfect time to channel that energy into writing, journaling, and creative expression. Expect emotional or spiritual undertones in conversations, as Mercury in Pisces brings a heightened sensitivity to words and thoughts.

Saturn in Pisces, after three years in this sign, continues its journey of trying to establish structure in the vast ocean of limitless potential. Saturn seeks discipline, but Pisces is boundless and fluid. Despite this struggle, Saturn has brought structure to spirituality and spiritual hygiene, teaching us how to ground our dreams in practical ways. Saturn will move into Aries this year, where it will thrive in a more disciplined, action-oriented environment.

Neptune in Pisces has been a guiding force since 2011, and as the ruler of Pisces, it feels at home here. Neptune’s energy is all about spiritual awakening, collective consciousness, and diving deep into the realm of dreams and illusions. With Neptune in Pisces, we’re encouraged to expand our spiritual awareness, but be mindful of the illusions that may cloud our vision. Stay tuned for its big shift into Aries in January 2026, a once-in-14-year transition.

The North Node in Pisces points us toward a future of spirituality, empathy, and creativity, while the South Node in Virgo asks us to release old habits that no longer serve us. The Nodes are powerful points of change, where eclipses occur and karmic patterns are reset. The Nodes are currently in Pisces and Virgo, but they’ll shift back to Aries for one final eclipse in March before settling into Pisces again until July 2026.

Pisces Season Ritual: A Sacred Journey into Dream and Reflection

Ingredients:

A journal and pen

A candle (white or light blue)

A small bowl of water (to represent the element of Pisces)

A piece of amethyst or clear quartz (for spiritual clarity)

Lavender or sage (for cleansing and spiritual clarity)

Your favorite cozy blanket or cushion

Step-by-Step Ritual:

Prepare Your Sacred Space: Find a quiet, comfortable space where you can relax without distractions. Light the candle and cleanse your space by gently burning sage or lavender, allowing the smoke to clear the energy in the room.

Set Your Intention: Sit comfortably and take a few deep breaths, grounding yourself. Hold your crystal in your hand and close your eyes. As you focus on your breath, think about your intentions for Pisces season. What emotional, spiritual, or creative areas of your life would you like to explore or heal? Reflect on your year so far and what lessons you have learned. Write your intentions in your journal.

Water Reflection: Place the bowl of water in front of you, symbolizing the emotional depth and intuition of Pisces. Gently dip your fingers into the water, feeling the coolness and the flow. Imagine your emotions and thoughts being cleansed and carried away in the water, leaving space for fresh clarity and creativity. You may also gently splash your face or wash your hands with the water as a symbolic gesture of renewal.

Dream Journey: Lie back or sit comfortably with your blanket, and close your eyes. Allow yourself to drift into a meditative state. Visualize yourself swimming in a vast ocean, feeling weightless and free. In this dream state, ask for guidance from your inner self or spiritual guides. Allow images, symbols, or messages to arise. Trust in your intuition and let the dream-like quality of Pisces season fill you with insights.

Integration & Gratitude: As the ritual comes to a close, sit up and take a few more deep breaths. Gently open your eyes and reflect on the feelings, images, or messages you received during the meditation. Write them down in your journal. Close your ritual by thanking the Pisces energy for its creativity, compassion, and deep spiritual wisdom. Blow out the candle, knowing that you carry the soft energy of Pisces with you throughout the season.

Pisces season invites us into a sacred, spiritual, creative, fluid, and intuitive space.

It’s a time to dream, reflect, and heal on deep levels. Remember, Pisces’ energy is not just about daydreams but also about spiritual integration and connection. Use this ritual to tap into the healing and transformative energy of Pisces, allowing it to guide you into the next chapter of your journey.