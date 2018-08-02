ASTROLOGY

New Moon in Virgo, Venus in Libra and Mercury Direct!

As the New Moon in Virgo makes an appearance in the skies, a wave of renewal and grounding energy surrounds us. This lunation in the orderly sign of Virgo offers a perfect opportunity to reset, refine, and organize our lives, aligning our intentions with precision and discernment.

Venus in Libra

Venus in Libra invites harmony and balance into our relationships. With Venus in her home sign, there’s a heightened focus on beauty, love, and partnership. This influence encourages us to approach our connections with grace, fairness, and a deeper appreciation for the art of compromise. It’s a wonderful time to mend rifts, beautify our surroundings, and cultivate a sense of peace in our interactions.

Mercury Direct

Mercury, Virgo's ruling planet, has recently stationed direct, bringing clarity and momentum back to our communications, planning, and daily routines. If the past few weeks felt like a time of reflection and revision, now is the time to implement the lessons learned.

This New Moon encourages us to be methodical and intentional in setting new goals, particularly in areas related to health, work, and service. Virgo’s energy is practical and detail-oriented, making it an ideal moment to clear out the clutter — both physical and mental — and establish new habits that support our wellbeing.

Together, the New Moon in Virgo, Mercury's direct motion, and Venus in Libra offer a potent blend of energies for setting intentions that are both practical and heartfelt.

This is a time to honor the sacred in the small things, to embrace the beauty of simplicity, and to create a life that reflects both our inner values and outer aspirations. As we plant the seeds for this new lunar cycle, let’s do so with care, precision, and a commitment to nurturing our most authentic selves.

New Moon in Virgo Ritual

This New Moon in Virgo is an ideal time to align with the energy of renewal, organization, and grounding. Here’s a simple ritual to harness Virgo’s meticulous and healing energy:

1. Create a Sacred Space

Cleanse and Declutter: Begin by physically cleaning and decluttering your space. Virgo thrives in environments that are orderly and serene. As you tidy up, visualize clearing away any stagnant energy, making room for new beginnings.

Set the Mood: Light a white or green candle (colors associated with Virgo), and place some fresh herbs like rosemary, sage, or lavender on your altar. You can also include crystals such as amethyst, green aventurine, or moss agate to enhance clarity and grounding.

2. Grounding Meditation

Center Yourself: Sit comfortably in your sacred space and take a few deep breaths. Imagine roots extending from your body into the earth, grounding and connecting you to the earth's stabilizing energy.

Focus on Your Breath: Inhale deeply, drawing in the energy of the New Moon. Exhale any tension or distractions, allowing yourself to be fully present in the moment.

3. Set Intentions with Precision

Reflect on Your Life: Virgo’s energy is about refinement and improvement. Reflect on areas of your life that need organization, healing, or new habits. Think about your routines, health, work, and service to others.

Write It Down: Take out a piece of paper and write down 3-5 specific, actionable intentions. Focus on creating intentions that are practical and aligned with your highest good. For example, "I intend to incorporate a 10-minute morning meditation into my daily routine" or "I intend to nourish my body with wholesome, plant-based foods."

Visualize Success: After writing your intentions, close your eyes and visualize each one coming to fruition. See yourself thriving in the energy of your new habits, feeling grounded, organized, and at peace.

4. Herbal Connection

Herbal Bath or Tea: Brew a cup of herbal tea using herbs like chamomile, lemon balm, or dandelion root—plants that align with Virgo’s healing energy. As you drink your tea, imagine the herbs infusing you with clarity, focus, and healing.

Optional Bath: If you prefer, you can prepare a ritual bath with these herbs, soaking in their essence while reflecting on your intentions.

5. Seal Your Intentions

Charge with the Moon: Place your written intentions under the New Moon’s light (on a windowsill or outside, if possible). Allow them to absorb the lunar energy, knowing that the seeds you’ve planted will grow throughout the lunar cycle.

Close with Gratitude: Thank the Virgo New Moon for its guidance and the earth for its support. Extinguish your candle, symbolizing the sealing of your intentions.

6. Integrate into Daily Life

Routine and Ritual: Virgo energy thrives on routine. Incorporate small, consistent actions into your daily life that support your intentions. Keep your list of intentions somewhere visible to remind yourself of the goals you’ve set.

This ritual honors the Virgo New Moon by grounding your intentions in practicality, connecting with nature, and creating space for new beginnings. May this lunar cycle bring you clarity, healing, and a deep sense of inner peace.

