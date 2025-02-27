ASTROLOGY

The Pisces New Moon & Venus Retrograde: A Time for Reflection and Spiritual Renewal

The New Moon in Pisces marks a deeply introspective and spiritual moment in the zodiac cycle. Falling at the end of the astrological year, this New Moon serves as a portal for reflection—inviting us to process all that we have learned in the past twelve months as we prepare for the energetic reset of Aries season.

Simultaneously, Venus is stationing retrograde, amplifying themes of introspection, particularly in matters of the heart, finances, values, and personal passions. This cosmic combination urges us to pause, turn inward, and ask ourselves: What truly aligns with our hearts? What relationships, pursuits, and beliefs are worth carrying forward into the next chapter of our lives?

The New Moon in Pisces: A Spiritual Reset

New Moons are always a time of inner work, but this one feels even more profound as it initiates eclipse season—a time of destined shifts and transformation. Pisces, the last sign of the zodiac, is dreamy, intuitive, and deeply connected to the unseen realms. This New Moon invites us to step away from external distractions, retreat into solitude, and engage in spiritual practices that ground and guide us. It’s a time to reflect on the lessons learned through each season of the zodiac and to realign with our soul’s purpose before a new astrological cycle begins.

Venus Retrograde: A Reflection on Love, Money, and Values

Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and abundance, will retrograde starting March 1st, guiding us to reassess our relationships, financial habits, and the things we cherish most. Retrogrades are not about taking immediate action but rather about deep contemplation and realignment. We may find ourselves revisiting old relationships, questioning financial commitments, or recognizing where we have compromised our values. This period asks: What feels truly nourishing? What no longer resonates with who you are becoming?

New Moon in Pisces Ritual: Surrender & Reconnect

This ritual is designed to help you reflect, release, and set intentions aligned with your soul’s truth.

You Will Need:

A quiet, undisturbed space

A journal and pen

A candle (preferably white or blue for clarity and intuition)

A bowl of water (to symbolize Pisces’ element)

A piece of rose quartz or amethyst (optional, for heart-centered reflection)

Steps:

Set the Space: Dim the lights, light your candle, and place your bowl of water in front of you as a representation of Pisces’ fluid, intuitive energy. Reflect & Journal: Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths. Begin by reflecting on the past zodiac year. Consider each astrological season and what it taught you about yourself: What challenges and breakthroughs did you experience?

How have your values, dreams, and priorities evolved?

What are you ready to release before stepping into the next cycle? Venus Retrograde Reflection: In your journal, answer: Where have I been giving my love, time, and energy? Does this align with my truth?

What financial patterns am I ready to shift?

What does my heart truly desire? Water Release Ritual: Write down anything you wish to let go of on a small piece of paper. Fold it and place it in the bowl of water, symbolizing surrender to the flow of the universe. Take a moment to visualize these patterns dissolving, making space for renewal. Set an Intention: Place your hand over your heart and whisper a gentle intention for this new cycle—something that feels aligned with your deepest truth. Close the Ritual: Blow out your candle with gratitude, knowing that transformation is already in motion.

Final Thoughts

This Pisces New Moon, paired with Venus Retrograde, is a rare opportunity to reconnect with our inner wisdom, honor the lessons of the past, and align with what truly matters. As we navigate the shifts of eclipse season, trust that clarity will come—not from forcing answers, but from surrendering to the process.

Give yourself the space to dream, to feel, and to trust in divine timing. The universe is always guiding you home.

Save the date, embrace the stillness, and let this New Moon be the beginning of a profound inner renewal.