ASTROLOGY

The Last New Moon of 2024 - A Black Moon in Capricorn

Capricorn New Moon Ritual: Planting Seeds for 2025

As we approach the end of the year, the Capricorn New Moon offers us the perfect energy for grounding our intentions and setting the stage for success in 2025. This New Moon invites us to focus on stability, discipline, and practical steps toward our long-term goals. It's the perfect energy for renewal, growth, and a fresh outlook!

As the moon completes its cycle, this phase invites us to reset, reflect, and plant seeds for the future. Capricorn, the sign of ambition, discipline, and structure, encourages us to approach this new beginning with intention and practicality. It's the ultimate moment for setting long-term goals and laying the groundwork for success in the coming year.

Whether it's a personal transformation, a professional endeavor, or a creative pursuit, the Capricorn New Moon gives us the clarity and energy to make a fresh start that will last. As the universe aligns with our aspirations, it's the perfect time to embrace the opportunities ahead and take actionable steps toward our dreams.

To begin to harness the energies of the New Moon, take a few moments to set up your sacred space. Cleanse with sacred smoke and bring any items that are meaningful and help you tune in.

Ritual Idea:

Take a few moments to sit in stillness, breathe deeply, and reflect on the year that’s passed. Where were you a year ago? What progress have you made? Where can you be super proud of what you have achieved? What areas does your heart want to focus on in the incoming year?

Write down one or two specific goals for 2025 that you want to manifest. Focus on areas where you desire more stability and long-term success—whether it’s in your career, health, or relationships. Capricorn is the energy to work with to ground your ideas into reality, to make a long-term goal into an actionable plan and follow through with precision.

As you write, think about the steps you need to take to turn these goals into reality. Capricorn encourages us to focus, plan and be disciplined, so take advantage of the energy and do what it takes to break your goal down into actionable steps.

When you're ready, read your plan out loud to give it energy.

Envision yourself taking action on your plan. What does your day look like? Can you see where you can include small, daily tasks to move you closer to your goals?

Once you are finished, seal your intention with a moment of gratitude and see yourself following through with dedication.

