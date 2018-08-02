ASTROLOGY

The Aquarius New Moon: Inviting Visionary Creativity into Your Life

The Aquarius New Moon offers us a cosmic reset button, a time to embrace individuality, innovation, and forward-thinking energy.

Aquarius, ruled by Uranus and traditionally by Saturn, is a sign of the visionary, the rebel, and the humanitarian. With its energy, this lunation invites us to consider not just what makes us unique but also how our creativity and ideas can ripple out to benefit the collective.

This particular Aquarius New Moon transpires with Saturn, Neptune, and Venus all currently in Pisces—bringing a dreamy yet disciplined tone to this moon. It’s a moment of powerful alchemy between practicality and imagination, structure and flow, love and vision.

Saturn and Neptune: Building Dreams with Compassion

Saturn in Pisces encourages us to dream big but to do so with structure. While Neptune in Pisces is all about dissolving boundaries and merging with the infinite, Saturn’s presence ensures we stay grounded in our aspirations. It reminds us that creativity doesn’t have to exist solely in the realm of imagination—it can take form, manifesting as art, projects, or systems that heal and inspire.

Venus in Pisces: Spiritual Creativity and Compassion

Venus in Pisces infuses this New Moon with a sense of spiritual love and artistic expression. This placement brings a softening energy, allowing us to tap into our inner worlds and express ourselves with depth and beauty. It calls us to explore how creativity can serve not only as personal fulfillment but also as a means of connecting with others on a soul level.

Together, these planetary influences complement Aquarius’s forward-thinking ethos, encouraging us to blend innovation with empathy, to dream big while remaining rooted in practical steps, and to connect our individual creative sparks to the greater collective.

A Ritual for Visionary Creativity

This ritual is designed to help you tap into the cosmic energy of the Aquarius New Moon and the Pisces planetary alignments, allowing you to channel your creativity into something meaningful and transformative.

Materials You’ll Need:

A journal and pen

A candle (blue or white for Aquarius energy)

A small bowl of water (to honor Pisces)

A crystal associated with creativity (like amethyst or labradorite)

Optional: soothing music or a creative instrument (paint, clay, etc.)

Steps:

Create a Sacred Space

Find a quiet space where you won’t be disturbed. Light your candle and place the bowl of water in front of you, symbolizing the merging of Aquarius’s air element and Pisces’s water element. Hold your crystal in your hand to focus your intention. Ground Yourself

Sit comfortably and take a few deep breaths. Close your eyes and visualize roots extending from your body into the earth, anchoring you in stability. Feel a connection to the present moment. Set Your Intention

Speak aloud or silently:

“Under this New Moon, I call upon my inner visionary to awaken. I embrace the balance of structure and imagination, and I open myself to creative flow that serves the highest good.” Meditation for Inspiration

Spend 5–10 minutes meditating. Visualize yourself surrounded by a soft, shimmering light. Imagine this light as a creative force flowing through you—illuminating ideas, dreams, and visions. Let this light fill you with inspiration and clarity. Creative Journal Exercise

Write in your journal using these prompts: What is one creative idea or dream I’d like to bring to life?

How can I build structure to support this dream?

In what ways can this creativity serve the collective? Water Blessing

Dip your fingers into the bowl of water. As you touch the water, whisper your dreams and creative intentions into it. Let the water symbolize the flow of your creative energy. Express Your Creativity

After the ritual, take some time to express yourself creatively. Paint, draw, write, or play music—let your inner visionary come to life. Close the Ritual

Thank the elements, the New Moon, and the planetary energies for their guidance. Blow out the candle and pour the water into the earth as an offering.

Closing Thoughts

The Aquarius New Moon reminds us that creativity is both personal and universal. It’s about bringing forth our unique gifts while contributing to something greater than ourselves. With the grounding influence of Saturn, the dreamy guidance of Neptune, and the soulful touch of Venus, this lunation offers an incredible opportunity to channel your creativity in meaningful and transformative ways.

What will you create under this New Moon?