ASTROLOGY

Samhain and the Scorpio New Moon: A Ritual for Release and Renewal

This week, we’re diving deep into the energy of Scorpio, with the New Moon in Scorpio arriving just a day after Samhain!

While Halloween is commonly celebrated with costumes of ghouls, goblins, ghosts, and favorite characters, did you know that this tradition is rooted in an ancient ritual of protection? The act of dressing up was once a way to guard against dark spirits that could cross the veil more easily during this time of year. Historically, Samhain marked the return of the dead to their homes, and people would light bonfires and wear costumes to protect themselves.

Samhain symbolizes death and rebirth—an opportunity to honor life's cycles and summon the courage to face our fears and negative energies.

It's no coincidence that Samhain aligns with Scorpio season, a time known for its deep, transformative energy. Scorpio represents profound change, often uncomfortable but ultimately rewarding.

The New Moon in Scorpio is an ideal moment to release and let go. While this is often easier said than done, each new moon brings a chance to begin again, shedding what no longer serves us. This week, take time to reflect on what you truly need to release and honor the process of transformation that follows.

Transformation isn’t always comfortable—it requires us to sit in the discomfort of endings to make space for new beginnings. As we navigate Scorpio season, we may not yet know what is transforming, but we may feel unsettled by the transitions. The work lies in leaning into this discomfort, showing the universe that we trust in the process. What is meant for you will stay, and what isn’t can be let go of with grace, making room for something more aligned.

With the veils between worlds thin this week, it’s important to protect your energy. Burn incense, sage, or palo santo to clear your space. Trust your intuition if something feels off. Wearing darker colors can help repel negative energy. Before any spiritual practice—whether it's meditation, yoga, breathwork, or journaling—smudge your space to protect and ground the energy.

Ritual for the New Moon in Scorpio:

Smudge your space with sage or palo santo. Use Onyx or Black Tourmaline to absorb any negative energy. Journal about your recent challenges, using these prompts: Where in my life have I been feeling discomfort or challenge lately?

What is the best possible outcome of this situation?

How does it feel to sit in the discomfort of these changes?

Reflect on past lessons where the universe gave you exactly what you needed, even though it was painful. What did you learn, and how did you grow? Visualization Meditation:

After journaling, sit with your eyes closed and take a few deep breaths. Reflect on those past lessons, recalling how the universe delivered exactly what you needed, despite the challenges. Sit in that discomfort for a moment, remembering how it felt. Really lean into it and let the feeling envelope you. Now, focus on the strength you gained through that transformation. Allow that strength to fill you up, spreading through your entire body. Feel the power of transformation within you, knowing that you are becoming a better version of yourself, just as you did before. Let this strength be your anchor as you navigate the transformative energy of the Scorpio New Moon. Whenever you are ready, gently blink your eyes open and return to your space.

May you trust the universe fully and find strength within as you move through the unknown, emerging stronger on the other side of this Scorpio New Moon.