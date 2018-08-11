ASTROLOGY

Sagittarius Season: Adventure, Optimism and Expansion

Sagittarius Season: Embrace the Adventure of Expansion

As the Sun moves into Sagittarius, from November 22 to December 21, we’re invited to explore the theme of expansion—of both our minds and spirits. Sagittarius, ruled by Jupiter, is known as the philosopher, the truth-seeker, and the eternal optimist of the zodiac. This fire sign sparks a desire for exploration, guiding us toward new perspectives, philosophies, and adventures that can transform our worldview.

Sagittarius season encourages us to think big and break free from limitations. This time of year is especially potent for those who seek to embrace learning, travel, and growth. Sagittarius energy inspires us to look at the bigger picture, embrace open-mindedness, and set our sights on goals that may previously have seemed out of reach.

Key Themes of Sagittarius Season

Truth and Authenticity: Sagittarius is symbolized by the archer, whose arrow aims straight for the truth. This season encourages us to strip away illusions and get to the heart of what truly resonates with our values and beliefs. Expansion and Adventure: The energy of Sagittarius is highly curious and explorative. This season is perfect for stepping outside your comfort zone, whether by learning something new, meeting people from different backgrounds, or traveling to new places. Optimism and Faith: With Sagittarius’ ruling planet, Jupiter, enhancing its joyful and optimistic nature, this is a time to look at life with a hopeful heart. Even amid challenges, Sagittarius encourages us to trust in the bigger picture and believe in our ability to grow and thrive. Spirituality and Philosophy: Sagittarius also represents the seeker of wisdom and higher truths. This season invites us to connect with our spiritual beliefs, read philosophy, or meditate on deeper questions of meaning and purpose.

Sagittarius Season Ritual: Expansion and Gratitude Ceremony

This ritual will help you tune into the expansive energy of Sagittarius, focusing on growth, gratitude, and open-mindedness. It combines journaling, breathwork, and visualization to help you connect with the themes of Sagittarius and set intentions for personal growth and exploration.

What You’ll Need:

A comfortable, quiet space

A journal and pen

A candle (preferably purple or blue, colors associated with Jupiter)

Sage or palo santo for cleansing (optional)

A crystal such as amethyst or lapis lazuli (optional)

A map, globe, or travel-related item to symbolize exploration (optional)

Ritual Steps:

Prepare Your Space: Begin by cleansing your space with sage or palo santo to remove any stagnant energy. Light your candle and place it in front of you as a symbol of Sagittarius’ fire energy. Centering Breathwork: Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths, allowing your body to relax. Visualize yourself standing in an open field under a vast sky, feeling the freedom and potential of limitless horizons. Gratitude and Reflection: In your journal, write down three things you’re grateful for that have helped you grow this past year. Consider the people, experiences, or lessons that expanded your perspective. Take a moment to feel gratitude for these moments of growth. Expansion Visualization: With your eyes closed, imagine yourself setting out on a journey. See yourself exploring new landscapes, meeting new people, or diving into new areas of knowledge. Visualize how this exploration feels in your body—energizing, freeing, and full of wonder. Intentions for Growth: Write down your intentions for the season. What do you wish to learn or experience? How can you broaden your worldview or try something out of your comfort zone? Be specific about the actions you can take, whether it’s learning a new language, planning a trip, or diving into a book that challenges your beliefs. Affirmation: Close by repeating a short affirmation aloud or silently, such as: “I am open to growth, adventure, and new perspectives. I trust in my journey and embrace expansion with gratitude and joy.” Close and Ground: Extinguish your candle, thanking it for its guidance. If you used a crystal, hold it in your hands for a few moments, anchoring your intentions before placing it somewhere you’ll see regularly.

Embracing Sagittarius Energy in Daily Life

Learn Something New : Enroll in a class, pick up a new book, or explore a different culture. Sagittarius energy is all about expanding the mind.

: Enroll in a class, pick up a new book, or explore a different culture. Sagittarius energy is all about expanding the mind. Seek Adventure : Whether it’s a weekend getaway or a local hike, try something that gets you out of your routine.

: Whether it’s a weekend getaway or a local hike, try something that gets you out of your routine. Practice Gratitude: Sagittarius is a season of generosity. Each day, write down something you’re grateful for or express gratitude to those around you.

Sagittarius season is a time of growth, optimism, and new horizons. As you move through this season, let go of limitations and embrace the spirit of discovery. Whether you’re inspired to take a new class, embark on a journey, or simply view the world with a fresh perspective, Sagittarius season reminds us that life is an adventure waiting to unfold.

Enjoy the journey, and trust in the unfolding of your path!