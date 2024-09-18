ASTROLOGY

Libra Season & the Autumnal Equinox

Welcome Libra Season

As the Sun enters Libra on September 23rd, we welcome a time of balance, harmony, and connection. Libra, ruled by Venus, emphasizes relationships, beauty, and fairness. As we transition from the methodical, practical, and productive energy of Virgo, we now welcome the harmonious balance of fun, play, and the nourishment of our relationships as we begin to feel the incoming energies of Libra.

Libra season is a reminder to seek equilibrium in our lives—both within ourselves and with those around us. It's a great time to focus on the refinement of our personal boundaries, cultivating peace, and fostering partnerships that support our growth.

Remember, Libra brings a fun, playful, artistic, creative, and stylish energy. It's all about balance. Take a moment to notice what's out of alignment in your life and create space for what's missing on the other side of the scale. If you've been working hard or focusing on Virgo's systems and structure, now is the time to have fun, dress up, flirt, nurture your relationships, and tap into your creative side.

The Autumnal Equinox: A Time to Reflect and Realign

The Autumnal Equinox marks the point when day and night are of equal length, symbolizing cosmic balance. As we transition from the intensity of summer to the cool embrace of autumn, this is a powerful time for reflection and realignment, perfectly supported by the Sun in Libra. Libra encourages us to find harmony, and this week offers potent energy to reassess and pivot, aligning with your goals for the next three months leading up to the Winter Solstice.

Ask yourself: Where do I need more balance in my life? How can I bring more harmony to my relationships, routines, and personal goals?

The Equinox is also a moment to honor nature’s cycles. As the leaves begin to fall, it’s a reminder to let go of what no longer serves us, making space for growth and transformation in the months ahead.

Nature Ritual for the Autumnal Equinox

To celebrate the Equinox and invite balance into your life, try this simple nature ritual:

Find a Quiet Outdoor Space: Whether it’s a park, bench, or your backyard, choose a place where you feel connected to nature.

Collect Autumn Leaves: As you walk, pick up a few fallen leaves. Each one represents something in your life that you are ready to release.

Set Intentions for Balance: Sit quietly and hold the leaves. Reflect on areas of your life where you seek more balance whether its in relationships, work, self-care or health. Imagine releasing what’s been holding you back as you connect with the grounded energy of the earth.

Release and Let Go: When you’re ready, gently scatter the leaves on the ground, symbolizing your release. Express gratitude for the balance and harmony you are welcoming into your life.

May you restore the scales of balance with creativity, joy, and playful connections this Libra Season!