Exploring Deep Scorpio Season: A Journey of Transformation and Intensity

Deep Dive into Scorpio Season: The Transformative Power of Mars, Pluto, and Trataka Meditation

As we move through Scorpio season, the energies around us are palpably intense, driven by the influences of Mars and Pluto—Scorpio’s ruling planets. Mars, the traditional ruler, brings forth a deep, raw passion, while Pluto, the modern ruler, invites profound transformation. This season immerses us in Scorpio's receptive, intuitive, and magnetic energy, with themes of creativity, sexuality, and deep introspection.

Currently, Mars in Cancer softens its naturally aggressive side, giving us a gentler approach to our inner work. Meanwhile, Pluto in Capricorn is preparing for a monumental shift into Aquarius on November 17th, marking the end of its 15-year cycle in Capricorn, where it’s been reshaping structures in our lives since 2008. Pluto’s entrance into Aquarius will bring a transformative, innovative influence that will last until 2043. This powerful shift is already resonating in the collective and on a personal level, as the energies ripple through various areas of our lives.

Scorpio season, ruled by Mars and Pluto, is intense, intimate, and unapologetically powerful. It’s like applying pressure until something breaks, only to reveal new possibilities and a stronger foundation afterward. The essence of Scorpio brings focus and transformative power, urging us to lean into the discomfort, release what no longer serves, and emerge renewed.

To understand how to best work with this energy, look at where Scorpio is in your birth chart—along with the houses containing Mars and Pluto—to gain insight into your areas of strength and challenges during this time.

Trataka Meditation: A Scorpio-Inspired Ritual for Intensity and Clarity

To embrace Scorpio season's focus and transformation, Trataka, or candle-gazing meditation, is a perfect ritual to deepen concentration, cleanse the third eye, and enhance clarity. This meditative practice strengthens intuition and aligns with Scorpio’s transformative energy, offering a way to clear mental clutter and deepen our insight.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to Trataka:

Find a quiet, comfortable space: Choose a dark, quiet room with minimal distractions. Sit cross-legged or in a chair with your back straight. Place the candle on a stable surface about 2-3 feet away at eye level. Set an intention: Before beginning, set a personal intention for the practice. This Scorpio season is ideal for transformative intentions, such as releasing the old or clarifying a new direction. Relax with breathing: Close your eyes, take deep breaths, and release any tension with each exhale. This helps create a clear, relaxed state for your practice. Focus on the candle flame: Open your eyes and gaze softly at the candle’s flame, keeping your eyes fixed without blinking for as long as you comfortably can. When your mind wanders, gently bring it back to the flame. Observe your thoughts: As you gaze, notice any thoughts or emotions. Allow them to pass without attachment, returning your attention to the flame. Close your eyes and visualize: When your eyes feel strained, close them gently and visualize the flame in your mind’s eye at the center of your forehead, near the third eye. Return to the flame: After a few moments, open your eyes and refocus on the candle. Repeat the process for 5-10 minutes. Close the practice: Finish with a few deep breaths, reflecting on any insights or emotions that arose during the meditation.

Trataka Meditation enhances concentration, relieves stress, and activates the third eye, aligning perfectly with Scorpio’s energy of introspection and personal transformation. Practicing Trataka regularly during Scorpio season can provide clarity, sharpen your intuition, and support you through this period of inner work and self-discovery.

