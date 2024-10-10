ASTROLOGY

Awaken Your Drive: Full Moon in Aries Ritual for Courage and Clarity

On Thursday, October 17th, the Full Moon illuminates the constellation of Aries, activating our inner drive, fire, ambitions, and passions. Aries, ruled by Mars, is the sign of the warrior—it calls for us to take action where we’ve been standing idle.

When the Full Moon lands in a Fire Sign, a potent, tangible voltage of energy courses through us, amplified by the luminous moon. Aries, representing cardinal fire, is the first fire sign of the Zodiac, bringing a surge of energy during the days surrounding the Full Moon. Expect to feel the heat.

Mars in Cancer & Pluto in Capricorn

Mars in Cancer and Pluto in Capricorn both square this Full Moon, creating friction and tension—pushing us out of our comfort zones, demanding action where we've been settling. Aries carries a bold confidence, so if you feel life intensifying, gather the courage to step into uncomfortable, vulnerable honesty. The Full Moon sheds light on what needs to be confronted.

Mars in Cancer feels like moving through water. Forward momentum is there, but it's slow, weighted by emotions. Instead of resisting what surfaces, this is your moment to surrender fully. Tune into your authenticity. Get brutally honest about where you are and where you want to go.

Pluto in Capricorn unearths power struggles, exposing tension buried deep in the subconscious. Pluto, lord of the underworld, digs into Capricorn’s meticulous structure, bringing blockages to the surface. The square creates friction until it breaks, leading to transformation and release.

Sun in Libra & Venus in Sagittarius

Thankfully, the Sun in Libra brings balance, while Venus entering Sagittarius lifts the mood with optimism. Libra helps weigh both sides, offering a bit of harmony, and Venus in Sagittarius lights the spark for adventure, shifts in perspective, and a playful energy in relationships.

Full Moon in Aries Ritual

This Full Moon brings energy to burn. Start your ritual with a short workout or Vinyasa flow—whatever gets your energy moving. Whether it’s a run, bike ride, gym session, or a juicy yoga practice, allow your body to work through the fire so your mind can come to stillness.

Afterward, return to your mat or meditation space. Sit comfortably, eyes closed, palms facing up, and let the energy settle. Focus on your breath, taking slightly deeper inhales and exhales.

Once centered, begin Kapalabhati Breath (Breath of Fire):

Take a deep inhale, then forcefully exhale through the nose, engaging your abdominal muscles. The inhale will follow naturally after the exhale. Continue with short, rapid exhalations through the nose, for about 30 seconds, building up to 3 minutes with time. When done, inhale deeply, raise your arms, touch your palms, and hold the breath for 3 seconds before exhaling and releasing your arms down.

This breathwork clears the emotional body, awakens your digestive fire, and ignites your life-force energy. Keep your journal nearby for any intuitive insights that arise.

Journaling Prompts for the Full Moon in Aries:

In what areas of my life am I settling? Why?

What would it feel like to level up in these areas?

What tensions have been bubbling to the surface lately?

Where can I find the release point?

Remember, this Full Moon is highly charged—it might feel almost like an eclipse with so much energy in the air. Channel that intensity through physical outlets, then sit still and listen. Let the light guide you.

