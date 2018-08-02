ASTROLOGY

Aquarius Season: Innovation, Individuality, and Collective Progress

Aquarius season (January 20 - February 18) marks a time of innovation, individuality, and a collective call for progress. Ruled by Uranus, the planet of rebellion and change, Aquarius energy inspires us to think outside the box, challenge outdated norms, and dream of a better future.

This air sign is associated with intellectual curiosity, humanitarian efforts, and the courage to embrace your authentic self. During this season, we’re invited to reflect on how we can balance our personal freedom with the needs of the collective. It’s a perfect time to foster connections, share ideas, and plant seeds for a more inclusive and innovative future.

Aquarius Season Ritual: "Visioning a New Future"

This ritual is designed to help you align with the forward-thinking energy of Aquarius and gain clarity on your unique contributions to the world.

What You’ll Need:

A journal and pen

A candle (blue or white, for clarity and vision)

A small bowl of water (to represent the element Aquarius is linked to as the water-bearer)

Steps:

Set the Scene

Find a quiet space where you won’t be disturbed. Light your candle and place the bowl of water in front of you. Take a few deep breaths, grounding yourself in the present moment. Reflect and Write

In your journal, write down three ways you want to embrace individuality this season. Then, list three ways you’d like to contribute to your community or the world. Consider questions like: What outdated beliefs or patterns am I ready to release?

How can I step more fully into my unique gifts?

What vision do I hold for a better future—for myself and for the collective? Activate Your Vision

Hold the bowl of water in your hands and imagine it as a symbol of your potential and the collective energy of humanity. Speak your intentions aloud, infusing the water with your dreams for individuality and collective progress. Release and Trust

Pour the water into the earth or a plant as a gesture of releasing your intentions to the universe. Trust that the energy you’ve put forth will ripple out and inspire change. Close with Gratitude

Blow out the candle and take a moment to thank yourself for this practice, as well as the energy of Aquarius for its inspiration.

This ritual is a powerful way to align with Aquarius energy, harnessing its innovative and humanitarian spirit to create a more fulfilling and meaningful path.