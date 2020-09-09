“How I define success is being able to rest my head on the pillow at the end of the night and say, I told the truth today” – Jen Pastiloff. What shifts do you want to make happen in your life? This practice is a powerful reminder that you get to create the life that you want.

Jen challenges you to find and release any thoughts that are blocking you from receiving or living in your flow. This 30-minute flow is steeped with Mantras, Surya Namaskars, side-body openers and empowerment at the deepest level. Heart-openers like Wild Thing (Camatkarasana), and strong standing sequences including Crescent Moon (Anjaneyasana) are woven throughout the practice, combined to support you in embodying your worth as you move through the world each day.

For this practice, two blocks are optional.