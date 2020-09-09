Gather your props, place your crystals, light your candles and incense, and join Rachel to settle into this deeply rejuvenating practice that will help you unwind and release tension on a cellular level. Yin is the feminine, nurturing, cooling side of your practice, very different from a Vinyasa class. You will take fewer poses and hold them for a longer time, breathing and letting your props support you so that you can deeply surrender, wind down, and relax.

For this practice, you will need a bolster, 3 blocks, 1-2 straps, plus a blanket and/or a pillow or two if you'd like even more coziness and support as you fully surrender into your body, breath, and the present moment.

If you don't have a bolster or blocks, you can substitute with an extra yoga mat rolled up in a blanket, extra blankets rolled together, or lots of pillows. Learn more about props and how to make your own at home here.