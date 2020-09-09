Join Maite to deeply connect with the womb space (also called the Yoni in Sanskrit), and connect to the portal of life and creation itself. Learn to harness the Shakti (power) of the Yoni, connect to your body’s own inner wisdom, and begin to heal imbalances that may be present in the lower Chakras with this slow and gentle, but energizing practice.

Begin seated with an introduction to the Yoni (Womb) Mudra and use it as a guiding force as you gently move with the breath and connect to your womb space. Continue to breathe while incorporating cycles of Yoni Mudra and Padma (Lotus) Mudra, then create more space and increase mobility in the pelvis, spine, and side body with soft Cat/Cow cycles, exploratory hip-opening sequences, and Parighasana (Gate Pose).

Build a little bit of heat in the core with Downward Dog/Plank sequences before anchoring back to your Root and Sacral Chakras with Malasana (Garland Pose) and continued cycles of Padma and Yoni Mudras. Explore more movement with side lunges and low lunges then integrate all the energy you’ve moved as you drop into a moment of stillness. Finally, bring awareness to your feet by using them to create a modified Padma Mudra. Use this Mudra alongside gentle Pranayama and seated Cat/Cow cycles before eventually arriving into a deeply nourishing Savasana.

For this class, a blanket and two blocks are optional.

Learn more about Yoni Shakti, written by Uma Dinsmore-Tuli, here.

Haga clic aquí para practicar esta clase en español.