Warming Christmas Practice
Celebrate Christmas on the yoga mat! This practice will allow you to tap into the present moment and pinpoint how you feel right now. Before you start to move, mindfully set an intention, something you’d like to invoke this holiday season, then dynamically flow, build heat and play with fun sequences. Finally, end up in a beautiful Savasana where you will acknowledge the happiness in your life and all that you have to be grateful for.