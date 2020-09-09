Join Rocky for this gorgeous, well-rounded Vinyasa flow class, beginning with Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar), standing pose flows, core work, arm balancing and a bit of back bending! You can use this class to develop the skills, strength, and awareness to move through your yoga practice with greater support and stability. If you are a seasoned practitioner, this is a great class to use to refresh and reset your practice! All levels are welcome for this beautifully sequenced Vinyasa flow class with Rocky.