Explore twists and some of the more common misalignments that can lead to injury while practicing asana. When you learn how to practice safely based on what your body needs in each shape, you are giving yourself the gift of yoga not just for one class, but for a lifetime. As you progress through the asanas, it is important to learn how your body uniquely fits each one. This class will help you learn how to adapt the poses for your own body. In this tutorial, you will learn how to properly align your twists and accommodate your specific needs while avoiding the most common twisting injuries that occur in the lower back and pelvic bowl.