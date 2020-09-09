Practice the art of connecting the body and breath in a beautiful 60-minute flow class with Liz. You will ride the breath through a continuous sequence of Vinyasas, standing shapes and creative transitions. Effort balances ease, and yogis can expect to feel heat in the legs, a strong beat in their hearts, and a glow that lasts all day! When you flow in this way, integrating the whole body into each expansion and contraction, you can ease into challenges while discovering new ways to connect to your body both on and off the mat. The class ends with long held hip openers, forward folds and a reclining twist, finishing with a sweet Savasana!