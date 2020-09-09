Treat yourself with this calming sequence of Yin and restorative postures to help settle your body and mind for a deep, restful sleep. Begin with a seated meditation and continue with a breathing exercise called Nadi Shodhana (alternate nostril breath) to ease your way into this calming and grounding class. You will explore some genuinely restorative yin poses for your hips using the wall as support, comforting and calming forward folds supported by a bolster or a pillow before ending with a sweet Savasana.