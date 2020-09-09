Learn to take up space, feel your strength, and stand in your power with Dianne in this powerfully fun class!

You'll start in Corpse Pose (Savasana) to set your intention for class, then begin to wake up the hips in a rocking Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana) before working the core in Boat Pose (Navasana) and finding early hip release in a folded Bound Angle Pose (Baddha Konasana). From tabletop position you'll move into a Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) and begin to find your flow, observing your innate strength.

Explore postures like Humble Warrior (Baddha Virabhadrasana), Goddess (Utkata Konasana), Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II), Extended Side Angle (Utthita Parsvakonasana), Half Pigeon (Ardha Kapotasana), Garland Pose (Malasana), and Reverse Warrior (Viparita Virabhadrasana) in this strong flow. Challenge your balance with Tree Pose (Vrksasana), Warrior III (Virabhadrasana III), and Standing L/Splits Pose (Urdhva Prasarita Eka Padasana) and maybe even give Sugarcane Pose (Ardha Chandra Chapasana) a try before slowing it down and creating more space in the body with seated postures and folds. Class ends just as it began, with a feel-good Happy Baby and restorative Savasana.

For this class, two blocks, a strap, and a chair or wall are optional for additional length and support.