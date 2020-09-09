Join us to close our 12-day yoga challenge and welcome in Spring with a Spring Equinox ceremony!

We have moved our bodies, awakened our hearts and reconnected with ourselves and our practices. It's time to celebrate all the hard work that we have done in the last 12 days and welcome in Spring together!

Spotify class playlist: TBD

Please note that while Spotify playlists are often provided, they are optional and will not negatively impact your experience if not used.

This class is FREE for premium members or $20 without a subscription. Gain access to all future Yoga Girl® LIVE Healing Hours, hundreds of yoga classes, meditations, astrology lessons, and more by becoming a member today!

Note: if purchased as a non-member, please access this class by going to your account's My Mat.