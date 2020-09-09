Join Rachel for a sweaty Vinyasa flow class to help you shift your focus toward showing up for yourself, so that you can do the work and show up for others in return.

Begin by activating your core, your source of fire and personal power source, then move through a strong standing sequence.

Continue to show up for yourself, gain awareness, and show up for the world by doing the work to educate, protect, and support yourself and your community.

Click here for the Spotify class playlist.