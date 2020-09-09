In this practice, Rocky will lead you through a series of shoulder mobility drills. You will start by exploring the various positions of your shoulders, and then work on strength and integration utilizing various props and techniques. Delve into shoulder flexion, extension, adduction, abduction, internal rotation and external rotations. It's said that the arms are the tools that we use to draw our environment to us, and also the way that we communicate and convey the gifts of the heart. Investing your time into the strengthening, mobility, and stability of these joints goes a long way not just on the mat, but in your exploration of time and space.

For this class, you will need a blanket, 2 blocks, and a strap. Also, be sure to have a smooth surface close by to try all the variations Rocky offers in this class. If you are practicing on carpet, grab paper plates, cardboard, or other props that enable you to slide on the surface.