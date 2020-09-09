Learn the power of saying YES to life by moving your body in this 30-minute empowering practice. In this class, Jen invites you to reflect on what you are saying YES to in your life, what you want to be saying YES to, and when saying yes actually means saying no. This all-levels class will help you to physically release anything that feels like a NO in your body. Well-rounded with juicy opening postures, strength-building movement, flowy transitions, and of course, plenty of YES poses! Lengthen and rise up until every part of your body is a YES! The only requirement for this class? Your heart and a sense of humor.