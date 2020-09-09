Join Dianne as she guides you through a comprehensive warm-up, leading into the full expression of Wheel Pose, or Chakrasana. This is a big, open backbend, activating all of your energy centers along the way, and this pose feels different for every body. Use the wall to warm-up, stabilize, and explore this vast heart-opening pose in a few different ways to see how your body responds. Gently learn to articulate the backbend in your body and yoga practice by following this step-by-step guide to Wheel Pose.