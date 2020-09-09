Join Rocky in this fiery Vinyasa practice with an emphasis on back-bending and opening the shoulders. Explore healthy forms of tension and connect the different hemispheres of the body by making them work together. Beginning seated while utilizing a strap, you’ll start to awaken and create space in the shoulders, arms, and torso. Flow through Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutations), and move through variations of twists, lunges, back-bends, and challenging, but feel-good, stretches. Continue lengthening and strengthening as you balance your way through Natarajasana (Dancer Pose), and Vasisthasana (Side Plank) variations, then, test your focus, strength, and balance with Kapinjalasana (Partridge Pose). Incorporate this practice on a regular basis to increase full-body strength, mobility, and awareness.

For this class, you will need a strap. Two blocks are optional for additional length and support.