No matter what level you are at, props are your friend! Grab two blocks and join Dianne for a fun exploration that will show you how to find more balance, support, and comfort in your practice. If you have shoulder or wrist injuries, this practice will be especially helpful for you!

Start supported in Child’s Pose (Balasana), grounding into the breath and gently opening the hips. Move through Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar) and standing poses using blocks for support and length. Move through supported shoulder stretches, gentle supine restorative poses, luxurious support, and deep surrender in Savasana (Corpse Pose).

Don't have yoga props yet? No problem! Read here to learn how to make your own using things found around your home.