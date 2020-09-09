2022 is ending and in what has become one of our most cherished community rituals, it's time to set our intentions for the new year! Grab your journal and join us for a very special ceremony to process the year that’s passed, and invite in the year to come. We have a feeling 2023 is going to be a magical one...Let’s make sure we let go of the old as we dream up and welcome in the new.

Friday, December 30, 2022 at 9am PST | 10am MST | 12pm EST | 5pm UTC/GMT | 6pm CET

If joining us live, here are a few things to know:

The date, time, and timezone shown on the session page are local for you, automatically based on your location. If you'd like, you have the option to set a calendar reminder (Google, iCal, Outlook, Yahoo). You will see a countdown timer for when the session will go live. Once the timer ends at the appropriate live time, hit the "Play" button on the video to start the livestream. Please note there may be a brief pause or delay before the livestream appears. To ensure quality of video and sound, and to avoid possible dropping or buffering, please join the session using a strong and reliable wifi connection. We recommend Google Chrome and Safari browsers for highest quality. We suggest getting yourself and this livestream page set up (along with external speakers, additional browser tabs or devices for music/sound, any props you typically like to use, your journal and a pen, some water or tea, etc.) 10-15 minutes before the start time so you are fully ready and prepared (and at ease!) when the live session begins.

Spotify class playlist: PENDING

If there is a premium Spotify music playlist made available to accompany this live session, it will be provided automatically during the livestream. After the livestream ends, music will no longer be available due to copyright restrictions, but the playlist link will be added here to this class description if you'd like to revisit or use it.

Please note that while Spotify playlists are often provided, they are optional and will not negatively impact your experience if not used.

Oracle card deck(s) are: PENDING

This class is FREE for premium members or $20 without a subscription. Gain access to all future Yoga Girl® LIVE Healing Hours, hundreds of yoga classes, meditations, astrology lessons, and more by becoming a member today!

Note: if purchased as a non-member, please access this class by going to your account's My Mat.