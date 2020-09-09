Grab a tennis ball (or a lacrosse ball for a deeper and more intense release) to move and explore the connective tissue in your body with this short 15-minute myofascial release sequence with Coral. Create more of a flow of energy and allow your body to ease into each of the different sensations you experience while bringing awareness to your breath and surrounding muscles. Perhaps even explore the mantra "OM" as you let go of tension and release even deeper throughout the scapulae, hips, glutes, and IT bands. Practice this after a strength-building practice for full-body recovery or to release tension after a stressful day. Self-love, self-care.