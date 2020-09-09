We live in a culture where we are constantly picking each other apart. This class will help you settle into your body and love yourself just the way you are. Join Dianne as she helps you cultivate potent self-healing and befriend yourself and your body. Learn to celebrate your embodiment for the gift that it is. The divine resides in all of us and through embodiment, that is how the divine shows up through all of us in this realm. Cultivate positive body image with this one hour Hatha style flow, and learn to love and honor your body as it does its best to show up for you. This nourishing class will teach you how to use props to support your practice as you focus on aligning with your heart and loving the skin you're in.