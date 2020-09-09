Go deeply inside of your heart, nurture yourself, and anchor into a sense of stability with Rachel in this beautifully healing practice.

Begin lying down in Reclined Bound Angle (Supta Baddha Konasana) to ground into the present moment. Gently invite movement in the hips, side body, and ankles, then activate the legs and core to begin creating some warmth. Rest in Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana) before shifting to your seat and softly opening up the neck, spine, shoulders, and heart-space.

Transition to Tabletop (Bharmanasana) for Cat/Cow (Marjaryasana/Bitilasana), then flow in a modified Sun Salutation (Surya Namaskar) sequence featuring Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana), Tabletop, Child’s Pose (Balasana), and a variation of Upward Salute (Urdhva Hastasana). Allow yourself to settle for a bit in Forward Fold (Uttanasana), rise to standing to find your balance, then create space in the hips with Garland Pose (Malasana).

Surrender and deeply open the hips in Double Pigeon/Firelog Pose (Agnistambhasana) as you tune into what your heart needs and allow your inner wisdom to come forth, then take your time as you let go and find stillness in Corpse Pose (Savasana). Take as much time as you'd like in Savasana as it completes the class.

Theme of the Day: Fill Your Cup

Activity:

Embracing the art of indulgence, today’s activity is a date night, whether it's a solo adventure, a romantic connection with a partner, or a joyous gathering with friends, this evening is dedicated to pure enjoyment.

Dive into the world of indulgent delights, exploring nourishing meals, or embracing the simple joy of good company, whether that's your own or shared with others. This is a moment to celebrate life's pleasures, fostering a deep connection with the present and basking in the delight of the experience. Indulge, savor, and relish the magic of the moment.

Journaling Prompt:

What is my relationship with pleasure like?

Something that makes me feel good (that isn’t productive at all!) is…

Optional Spotify class playlist: WOLF MOON - beginning with the song Varðeldur by Sigur Rós

Please note that while Spotify playlists are often provided, they are optional and will not negatively impact your experience if not used.

