Set your intention to bring light into the darkness with this beautiful Vinyasa flow with Rachel. Use this practice to open up, move, breathe, and release anything you are holding onto while using your full power and potential. Rachel begins by sharing about shadow work, the power behind intimate sharing sessions, some astrological insight, and then leads a short guided meditation before pulling an oracle card to further inspire you when you move on the mat.

You'll begin in Child's Pose (Balasana) to ground the body and connect to the breath, then transition to Sphinx Pose (Salamba Bhujangasana) and Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana) to create space in the heart. Come into a tabletop position to stretch out the wrists and forearms, then cycle through a few rounds of Cat/Cow (Marjaryasana/Bitilasana) to wake up the spine. Float through a Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) and Plank Pose (Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana) sequence to warm up the core and hamstrings, then continue to flow as you move through a few gentle rounds of Sun Salutation A (Surya Namaskar A), picking up the pace a bit as you go.

Find Chair Pose (Utkatasana) to fire up the glutes, then do a little core work before coming into a Low Lunge Pose (Anjaneyasana), Pyramid Pose (Parsvottanasana), Standing L/Split Pose (Urdhva Prasarita Eka Padasana), and High Crescent Pose (Ashta Chandrasana) sequence. Find a bit of courage as you practice baby handstand hops, then keep the heat going strong with Boat Pose (Navasana), Shiva Squats, and Tree Pose (Vrksasana). Slow it down and make your way into Half Pigeon Pose (Ardha Kapotasana) to open the hips, then come into a gentle supported heart opener before letting everything settle in a deeply healing Savasana.

For this class, you will need 2 blocks or a blanket (or homemade substitutes). A strap is optional.

Spotify class playlist is here. Rachel cues when to start the playlist at 26:51.

After practice, take some time today to journal on any or all of these three prompts:

Something that's weighing on me heavy right now is...

It's hard for me to talk about...

Vulnerability for me is/means...

Also, see if you can take some time to practice active sharing (and listening!) with someone in your life every day for the rest of the week. Set a timer for 5 mins and let each person speak from the heart. Ask the other person to simply hold space, without offering any advice or opinions, while you share and then hold space for that person in return.

Physical Practice begins at 26:23

Oracle card deck is The Wild Unknown Animal Spirit by Kim Krans.