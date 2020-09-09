Join Maite as she leads you through a beautiful prenatal practice designed for exploring the sacredness of birth and the infinite life lessons that giving birth brings into day to day life; perfect for any stage of pregnancy! If not pregnant, this is a great class to focus on letting go, surrendering to what is, and practicing acceptance.

You will begin with a deeply nourishing breathwork practice, taking the time to release any resistance and invite in a soft, gentle, effortless breath. Follow Maite as she guides you through a gentle hip opening sequence, a gorgeous Goddess Pose (Utkata Konasana) sequence, and an active meditation using breathwork techniques for stamina and endurance. Come down to rest and open the hips in Malasana (Garland Pose) and then Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose). May you trust the deep knowing within you and remember the key to this practice is to drop any resistance, and master surrender.

For this practice, you will need two blocks (or homemade substitutes).

Haga clic aquí para practicar esta clase en español.