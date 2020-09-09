Join Susanna to discover the meaning behind the sacred Japamala, or Mala (Garland/Prayer) beads and learn how to use them in this short tutorial. A Mala is a string of 108 beads, used to support the mind in meditation by guiding your focus. Use this video to understand the do’s and don’ts for using them in your yoga and meditation practice so as to remain respectful of their cultural roots and to avoid cultural appropriation.

