Adi Shakti Mantra helps to connect to the energy and power of the divine feminine. This chanting meditation plants the seed of the feminine nature in the hearts of every person, bringing out the creative force in all beings and helping to access the Kundalini life-force energy within us all. This Mantra will help you to cut through the limitations of the ego and transcend what you perceive to be good and bad. Chanting this Mantra will nurture your creativity, your ability to manifest, and align your heart with your divine potential.

For this class, you may want a blanket to sit on for extra support.