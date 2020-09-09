Lower back injuries and strain are common with different styles of work or daily living. This educational and therapeutic practice with Coral Brown will help you to strengthen and release the muscles surrounding and affecting your lower back, leaving you feeling strong, balanced, and grounded.

In this 30-minute class, you’ll focus on stabilizing the hips to support the lower back, while utilizing the strength of your inner thighs and observing the muscles in relation to your core. Tap into your inner wisdom and physical experience with full presence to guide and inform this energizing practice.