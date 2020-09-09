Yoga Girl
Get full access to this content:

Lower Back Strengthening
favorite_border

Lower back injuries and strain are common with different styles of work or daily living. This educational and therapeutic practice with Coral Brown will help you to strengthen and release the muscles surrounding and affecting your lower back, leaving you feeling strong, balanced, and grounded.

In this 30-minute class, you’ll focus on stabilizing the hips to support the lower back, while utilizing the strength of your inner thighs and observing the muscles in relation to your core. Tap into your inner wisdom and physical experience with full presence to guide and inform this energizing practice.

©2022 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.