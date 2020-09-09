Metta, or "loving kindness," has been taught for thousands of years as a Buddhist form of meditation. Follow Susanna as she guides through this healing meditation that will not only soothe any anxiety or irritation, but will also help you to cultivate joy, peace, gratitude, and compassion.

For this class, a blanket, chair, or 1-2 blocks are optional for additional seated support.

