In ancient India, yogis took the time to honor the Sun using movement as ritual to gather energy from the Sun and the Earth. Join Susanna as she guides you through beautiful rounds of Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar) to invoke the energy of the sky and the Earth and bring this uplifting energy into your entire being!

For this class, two blocks are optional for additional length and support.

