Let Your Body Lead The Way (Asana Only)

Your body is a home that you can return to any time of day. Cultivate an intimate relationship with what your body needs as you join Rachel for this wonderful Vinyasa flow class where you will not only nourish your physical body, but set an intention to feel and honor your body's needs even as you step off the mat.

This practice begins with a gentle supine sequence, activating the glutes, legs, shoulders, wrists, hips, and core with cycles of Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana), Reclined Pigeon Pose (Supta Kapotasana), soft twists, and Low Boat Pose (Ardha Navasana). Move into Tabletop (Bharmanasana) to explore movement in the spine and hips, then move through a dynamic Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana), Half Monkey/Splits Pose (Ardha Hanumanasana) sequence. Begin to fire up the legs and glutes as you flow through a fun and energizing standing sequence with Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II), Reverse Triangle Pose (Viparita Trikonasana), and Extended Side Angle Pose (Utthita Parsvakonasana), then get into the hips and quads with variations of Lizard Pose (Utthan Pristhasana) and Frog Pose (Mandukasana). Lastly, come back down to the mat for reclined twists and a deeply healing Savasana.

For this class, two blocks, a strap, and a blanket (or homemade substitutes) are recommended for additional length and support.

Click here for Spotify playlist.

Journaling prompts for after practice:

If I listened to my body, I would...

When my body speaks to me why don’t I listen?

Oracle card deck is The Wild Unknown Archetypes by Kim Krans.