Step out of your head and into your body in this super fun Vinyasa flow class designed to get you into the present moment. You'll begin seated, taking time to breathe and ground the physical body to the present. As you start to incorporate the breath, find a steady cycle of inhales and exhales, inviting a sense of spaciousness into the entire body and calming the mind. From here you'll set an intention, seal it into your heart-space, and begin to flow! Move through a dynamic sequence filled with lengthening, strengthening, and energizing postures designed to open your heart and make you sweat! Expect to flow through some juicy postures like Camatkarasana (Wild Thing), Parivrtta Anjaneyasana (Twisted Crescent Lunge), and Urdhva Prasarita Eka Padasana (Standing Splits). Class ends with a restorative Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclined Bound Angle Pose) to return back to the present moment, before finding a peaceful and uplifting Savasana.