Meet yourself in the here and now, and allow yourself to remember a version of yourself that is present, healed, and whole with this incredibly gentle and nurturing practice with Rachel.

You'll start by grounding, connecting to your breath, and becoming present in your body as you put your to-do list and worries aside for practice. Follow Rachel’s guidance as she takes you on a meditative journey of remembering and connecting to the version of yourself that is whole and healed, then gently invite a bit of movement in the upper spine, shoulders, and heart space.

Continue releasing tension in the neck with mindful stretches and self-massage, then open up the side body with Seated Side Bends (Parsva Sukhasana). Show a bit more love to the shoulders and wrists, then transition into a Tabletop (Bharmanasana) for a tiny bit of gentle core work in Balancing Table (Dandayamana Bharmanasana), a variation of Side Plank (Vasisthasana), Thread the Needle/Revolved Child’s Pose (Parsva Balasana) for the shoulders, and a few cycles of Cat/Cow (Marjaryasana/Bitilasana).

Next, invite your intuition to guide you for a few moments as you choose between Child’s Pose (Balasana) or Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana), then shift your weight back a bit as you sit in Hero’s Pose (Virasana) to create space and release tightness in your feet. Slowly come down to hold space for any frustrations looking to release from your body and become very present with your breath as you open the hips in Frog Pose (Mandukasana/Bhekasana). Take a moment in Child’s Pose to notice and check in with your body before shifting to your back for Reclined Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose (Supta Padangusthasana), Reclined Pigeon (Supta Kapotasana), Reclined Spinal Twists (Supta Matsyendrasana), and finally, Savasana (Corpse Pose). Take as much time as you'd like in Savasana as it completes the class.

Optional Spotify class playlist: New Moon in Scorpio - beginning with Memory Ocean by William Joe Ware.

Please note that while Spotify playlists are sometimes provided, they are optional and will not negatively impact your session experience if not used.

