Embody the spirit of Christmas, maintain a joyful hectic-free holiday, and remind yourself of all of the things you have to be grateful for this season with this special meditation practice with Rachel.

Starting in a tall comfortable seat, you'll open the meditation by noticing the energy within your body. Observing the flow of your breath, you’ll embrace any emotions or feelings that surface as you settle your nervous system and begin to open your heart. From this safe space you can relax, let go, and connect with the child-like wonder and joy present within.