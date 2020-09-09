Collectively we each need to focus on radical self-care so that we can find the spaces and hard edges inside of us that need to be softened, cared for, nurtured, and loved. Join Rachel in prioritizing self-care as you drop into the breath, move your body, and return home to yourself with this hip and hamstring-focused flow class.

Begin seated to ground into the present moment and connect to the breath with the class's chosen oracle card, then lie down to continue this connection in a supportive Reclined Bound Angle (Supta Baddha Konasana). Invite movement with gentle side stretches, strap-supported Reclined Hand-to-Big Toe Pose (Supta Padangusthasana) for the hamstrings, and Reclined Spinal Twists (Supta Matsyendrasana). Rock your way up into a Tabletop (Bharmanasana) position for a bit of intuitive movement, sit back in an active Child's Pose (Balasana) to connect to the heartspace, then float up into Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana).

Continue through a standing Forward Fold (Uttanasana) to energize the legs, lower back, glutes, and shoulders, then flow through Plank (Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana) and Cobra (Bhujangasana) before continuing with rounds of Sun Salutation A (Surya Namaskar A) for full-body warmth. Move through a Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana), High Crescent Lunge (Ashta Chandrasana), Twisted High Crescent Lunge (Parivrtta Ashta Chandrasana), Standing Wide Forward Fold (Prasarita Padottanasana), and Side Squat (Skandasana) sequence, then create some extra space in the hips with Garland Pose (Malasana). Carry on twisting and expanding, then allow yourself to settle and slow down with Pyramid Pose (Parsvottanasana), Half Pigeon Pose (Ardha Kapotasana), and finally, Savasana (Corpse Pose).

For this class, you will need 2 blocks and a strap (or homemade substitutes). Optionally, you can also use a blanket for additional support.

Find the Spotify class playlist here! You can start the music at 6:55, right before seated meditation.

Journaling prompt for after class:

A non-negotiable self-care practice that I need to be disciplined with is...

Oracle card deck is The Wild Unknown Archetypes by Kim Krans

Please note, this class was filmed live during a time when the studio was experiencing a weak internet connection signal due to bad weather. Because of this, there are minor sound issues which include brief moments of static and stuttering at various points during class. These sound issues may cause slight distractions, and for that, we deeply apologize. However, since the class cues and instructions were clear enough to the point where the class still flowed well and made sense, we decided to leave the class in the library. We appreciate your understanding.