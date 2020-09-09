If you are sensing a need to slow down, to soften, to rest, to go within... then this practice will guide you through nourishing your Inner World.

Begin in a seated position and allow yourself to become very quiet, listen out for any part of your body that may need some love and attention and nourish this part of your body with a short self-massage. Transition to lying down, coming into supported Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana), using any props you may need to help you find a deep sense of softening and comfort. Gently return to a seated position, and slowly move into supported Child’s Pose (Balasana). Slowly coming out of Child’s Pose and moving into a supported Seated Spinal Twist (Parivrtta Sukhasana). Transition through a gentle Cat/Cow pose (Marjaryasana/Bitilasana) before finding supported Seated Spinal Twist on the other side. Move into supported Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana), finding space and softness in your heart space. Transition into a hip opener of yogi’s choice, with either supported Half Pigeon (Ardha Kapotasana) or supported Double Pigeon/Firelog Pose (Agnistambhasana). Finally, moving into Legs Up the Wall Pose (Viparita Karani), or a modified version, Legs in 90-90 to find some deep lower back relief, before finally arriving at a deeply restful and nourishing Savasana.

Spotify class playlist: Rest & Restore

Please note that while Spotify playlists are often provided, they are optional and will not negatively impact your experience if not used.

