Yoga and Herbalism Healing Hour LIVE with Rachel Brathen - November 9th favorite_border
Dive deep into healing and renewal with Rachel Brathen in this LIVE Yoga and Herbalism Healing Hour! Join us for a journey of self-discovery and restoration as Rachel guides us through practices to nurture the mind, body, and soul.
November - Self-Massage Practice
We'll strain and bottle the finished oil together! This practice includes self-massage, gentle stretching, and a long savasana for a full nervous system reset—cultivating peace, calm, stress relief, and self-love.
What you'll need:
- Jar of oil from the last practice
- Large bowl
- Strainer
- Cheesecloth
- Clean jar or bottle for the finished oil (I prefer pump bottles)
- Label and pen
- Towel
- Yoga mat
- Bolster/pillow
- Eye pillow or towel to cover your eyes
Together, let's create a sacred space to cultivate peace, resilience, and inner harmony. Don't miss this empowering opportunity to connect, heal, and thrive. Mark your calendars and join us for a transformative experience!
Spotify class playlist: TBD
Please note that while Spotify playlists are often provided, they are optional and will not negatively impact your experience if not used.
This class is FREE for premium members or $20 without a subscription. Gain access to all future Yoga Girl® LIVE Healing Hours, hundreds of yoga classes, meditations, astrology lessons, and more by becoming a member today!
Note: if purchased as a non-member, please access this class by going to your account's My Mat.