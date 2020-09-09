Dive deep into healing and renewal with Rachel Brathen in this LIVE Yoga and Herbalism Healing Hour! Join us for a journey of self-discovery and restoration as Rachel guides us through practices to nurture the mind, body, and soul.

November - Self-Massage Practice

We'll strain and bottle the finished oil together! This practice includes self-massage, gentle stretching, and a long savasana for a full nervous system reset—cultivating peace, calm, stress relief, and self-love.

What you'll need:

Jar of oil from the last practice

Large bowl

Strainer

Cheesecloth

Clean jar or bottle for the finished oil (I prefer pump bottles)

Label and pen

Towel

Yoga mat

Bolster/pillow

Eye pillow or towel to cover your eyes

Together, let's create a sacred space to cultivate peace, resilience, and inner harmony. Don't miss this empowering opportunity to connect, heal, and thrive. Mark your calendars and join us for a transformative experience!

Spotify class playlist: TBD

Please note that while Spotify playlists are often provided, they are optional and will not negatively impact your experience if not used.

This class is FREE for premium members or $20 without a subscription. Gain access to all future Yoga Girl® LIVE Healing Hours, hundreds of yoga classes, meditations, astrology lessons, and more by becoming a member today!

Note: if purchased as a non-member, please access this class by going to your account's My Mat.